Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 59 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 39.43. Now with the previous closing price of 43.06 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.97 while the 200 day moving average is 42.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,938m. Find out more information at: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,690m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.