Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 39.43. With the stocks previous close at 42.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,924m. Company Website: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,717m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.