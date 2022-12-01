Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.6% Downside

Moelis & Company found using ticker (MC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 30 and has a mean target at 39.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.79 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.49 while the 200 day moving average is 43.02. The market cap for the company is $2,974m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,806m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.