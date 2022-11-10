Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 59 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 39.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.8 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 38.78 while the 200 day moving average is 43.76. The market cap for the company is $2,738m. Company Website: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,646m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.