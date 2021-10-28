Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 68.75. With the stocks previous close at 71.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 65.65 and the 200 day moving average is 58.73. The company has a market cap of $4,717m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities ; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.