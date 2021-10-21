Twitter
Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 59 with a mean TP of 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.84 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The 50 day MA is 64.41 and the 200 day moving average is 58.16. The market cap for the company is $4,400m. Company Website: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

