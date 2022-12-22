Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 59 and 30 and has a mean target at 39.43. With the stocks previous close at 39.82 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 41.38 and the 200 day moving average is 42.49. The market cap for the company is $2,804m. Find out more information at: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,777m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.