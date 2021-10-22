Modine Manufacturing Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

Modine Manufacturing Company with ticker code (MOD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.82. The company has a market cap of $615m. Visit the company website at: http://www.modine.com

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, and round tube plate fin coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.