Modine Manufacturing Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Modine Manufacturing Company found using ticker (MOD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 20 with a mean TP of 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 16.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is 16.9 and the 200 day MA is 15.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $842m. Find out more information at: http://www.modine.com

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, and round tube plate fin coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.