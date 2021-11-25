Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint found using ticker (MBT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.28 and 8.48 with a mean TP of 10.64. Now with the previous closing price of 8.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.36 and the 200 day MA is 8.93. The market cap for the company is $7,158m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ir.mts.ru

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.