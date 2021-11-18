Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint found using ticker (MBT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.65 and 8.76 with a mean TP of 10.79. With the stocks previous close at 8.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.46 while the 200 day moving average is 8.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,504m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ir.mts.ru

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.