Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC with ticker code (MBT) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.84 and 8.78 calculating the mean target price we have 10.62. Now with the previous closing price of 8.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.28 and the 200 day MA is 8.88. The company has a market cap of $7,348m. Visit the company website at: http://ir.mts.ru/home/default.aspx

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

