Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC with ticker code (MBT) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.58 and 8.52 with the average target price sitting at 10.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.79 while the 200 day moving average is 8.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,517m. Visit the company website at: http://ir.mts.ru/home/default.aspx

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

