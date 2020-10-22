Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC with ticker code (MBT) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.69 and 8.59 with a mean TP of 10.47. Now with the previous closing price of 8.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.89. The market cap for the company is $7,324m. Visit the company website at: http://ir.mts.ru/home/default.aspx

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn