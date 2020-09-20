Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC found using ticker (MBT) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.71 and 8.69 with the average target price sitting at 10.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.2 and the 200 day moving average is 8.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,849m. Find out more information at: http://ir.mts.ru/home/default.aspx

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn