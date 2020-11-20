Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC with ticker code (MBT) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.77 and 8.73 and has a mean target at 10.56. Now with the previous closing price of 8.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 8.32 while the 200 day moving average is 8.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,420m. Company Website: http://ir.mts.ru/home/default.aspx

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.