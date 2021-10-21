Twitter
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC found using ticker (MBT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.65 and 8.76 with a mean TP of 10.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.58 and the 200 day MA is 9.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,289m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ir.mts.ru

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

