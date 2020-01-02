MKS Instruments, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

MKS Instruments, Inc. found using ticker (MKSI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 122.43. Now with the previous closing price of 110.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day MA is 108.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 92.36. The market cap for the company is $5,997m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mksinst.com

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also provides delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and medical imaging equipment applications. The Light and Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products comprising precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It also designs, develops, and manufactures subsystems and subassemblies. The company markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, an international network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its Websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.