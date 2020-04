MKS Instruments – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

MKS Instruments with ticker code (MKSI) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 134 and 85 and has a mean target at 112.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,730m. Find out more information at: http://www.mksinst.com

MKS Instruments provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also provides delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and medical imaging equipment applications. The Light and Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products comprising precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It also designs, develops, and manufactures subsystems and subassemblies. The company markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, an international network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its Websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn