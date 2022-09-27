Twitter
MJ Gleeson PLC 34.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson PLC with ticker (LON:GLE) now has a potential upside of 34.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 710 GBX for the company, which when compared to the MJ Gleeson PLC share price of 463 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.8%. Trading has ranged between 433 (52 week low) and 862 (52 week high) with an average of 62,392 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £263,427,991.

MJ Gleeson plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is primarily focused on house building and land promotion. The Company operates through two segments: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. The Gleeson Homes segment primarily relates to the sale of residential properties. The Gleeson Land segment is in relation to the sale of land interests. It operates in South of England and East, North of England and the Midlands. The Company’s subsidiaries include Gleeson Developments Limited, Gleeson Regeneration Limited, Gleeson Developments (North East) Limited and Gleeson Strategic Land Limited.



