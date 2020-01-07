MJ Gleeson PLC 3.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

MJ Gleeson PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. MJ Gleeson PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 920 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.2% from today’s opening price of 950 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 150 points and increased 168 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1010 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 665.9 GBX.

MJ Gleeson PLC has a 50 day moving average of 860.19 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 838.59. There are currently 55,337,435 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 153,379. Market capitalisation for LON:GLE is £530,132,600 GBP.