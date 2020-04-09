MJ Gleeson PLC 23.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GLE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. MJ Gleeson PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 814 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 23.3% from today’s opening price of 660 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 180 points and decreased 292 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1010 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 512 GBX.

MJ Gleeson PLC has a 50 day moving average of 835.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 851.78. There are currently 375,210,543 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 71,190. Market capitalisation for LON:GLE is £320,957,100 GBP.

