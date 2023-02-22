MJ Gleeson PLC 20.4% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson PLC with ticker (LON:GLE) now has a potential upside of 20.4% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the MJ Gleeson PLC share price of 446 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.4%. Trading has ranged between 331 (52 week low) and 700 (52 week high) with an average of 169,343 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £265,457,738.



MJ Gleeson plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is primarily focused on house building and land promotion. The Company operates through two segments: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. The Gleeson Homes segment primarily relates to the sale of residential properties. The Gleeson Land segment is in relation to the sale of land interests. It operates in South of England and East, North of England and the Midlands. The Company’s subsidiaries include Gleeson Developments Limited, Gleeson Regeneration Limited, Gleeson Developments (North East) Limited, Gleeson Strategic Land Limited, and MJ Gleeson Group Limited.







