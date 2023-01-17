MJ Gleeson PLC 13.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson PLC with ticker (LON:GLE) now has a potential upside of 13.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 470 GBX for the company, which when compared to the MJ Gleeson PLC share price of 407 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.3%. Trading has ranged between 331 (52 week low) and 775 (52 week high) with an average of 146,039 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £245,037,912.



MJ Gleeson plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is primarily focused on house building and land promotion. The Company operates through two segments: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. The Gleeson Homes segment primarily relates to the sale of residential properties. The Gleeson Land segment is in relation to the sale of land interests. It operates in South of England and East, North of England and the Midlands. The Company’s subsidiaries include Gleeson Developments Limited, Gleeson Regeneration Limited, Gleeson Developments (North East) Limited, Gleeson Strategic Land Limited, and MJ Gleeson Group Limited.







