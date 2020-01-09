MJ Gleeson PLC 13.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. MJ Gleeson PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1050 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.2% from today’s opening price of 927.38 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 122.38 points and increased 145.38 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1010 GBX while the year low share price is currently 690 GBX.

MJ Gleeson PLC has a 50 day moving average of 867.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 840.15. There are currently 201,981,036 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 160,976. Market capitalisation for LON:GLE is £533,452,900 GBP.