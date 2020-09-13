Mizuho Financial Group Sp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Mizuho Financial Group Sp found using ticker (MFG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.04 and 3.04 and has a mean target at 3.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.67 and the 200 day MA is 2.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,060m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mizuho-fg.co.jp

Mizuho Financial Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, M&A advisory, and risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products; and financial services that include funding support. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2020, its branch network included 464 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 256 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 automated teller machines in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn