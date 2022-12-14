Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Miton UK MicroCap Trust appoints Louise Bonham as an independent Non-Executive Director

Miton UK Microcap Trust

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) has announced that, following an extensive search by a firm of well-respected search consultants, Louise Bonham will be appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 15 December 2022.  She will also join the Audit and Management Engagement Committee.

Louise, whose background is mostly in property, is a chartered accountant by training and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. Louise cut her teeth with Deloitte and Deutsche Bank and has held a wide range of senior appointments, including at CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield.

Ashe Windham, Chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Louise to the Board and we much look forward to working with her. Louise brings a wealth of accounting experience to the Board, as well as practical knowledge of working with small companies. It is our current intention that she will take over from Peter Dicks as Chair of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee in the latter half of 2024.”

Louise Bonham commented: “I see significant opportunity in the microcap space particularly alongside an investment team made up of Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, and am looking forward to being part of such an established and respected Board”.

Louise Bonham does not currently hold any shares in the Company.

Board Resignation

The Company announces the resignation of Jan Etherden as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 December 2022.

Ashe Windham, Miton UK Microcap Trust Chairman, noted: “I am sorry to report that, as previously foreshadowed, we are losing Jan Etherden, one of our founding non-executive directors, on 15 December 2022. Jan’s diligence and hard work over the seven and a half years that the Trust has been in existence has been exemplary. We thank Jan very much for her peerless contributions over this time and we wish her every success in the future. She will be much missed.”

