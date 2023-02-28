Mitie Group PLC 2.4% potential upside indicated by Numis

Mitie Group PLC with ticker (LON:MTO) now has a potential upside of 2.4% according to Numis.







Numis set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mitie Group PLC share price of 88 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 2.4%. Trading has ranged between 45 (52 week low) and 88 (52 week high) with an average of 1,377,959 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,124,632,300.



Mitie Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company operates through four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defence (CGD), and Specialist Services. Business Services segment offers security services, cleaning and office services to private sector clients in financial services, manufacturing, transport, retail and telecoms, and also to the public sector. Technical Services delivers engineering services and projects to a range of predominantly private sector clients, with a focus on providing solutions in energy, decarbonization, connected workspace and telecoms. The CGD business provides facilities management services across central government and defense contracts. The Specialist Services segment encompasses the Company’s Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste divisions, which serve both the public and private sectors in these niche businesses.







