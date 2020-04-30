Mitchells & Butlers plc 95.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Mitchells & Butlers plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MAB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Mitchells & Butlers plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 340 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 95.4% from today’s opening price of 174 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7.8 points and decreased 229.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 483 GBX while the 52 week low is 92.3 GBX.

Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 50 day moving average of 240.55 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 364.03. There are currently 429,201,117 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,305,609. Market capitalisation for LON:MAB is £772,465,411 GBP.

