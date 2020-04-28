Mitchells & Butlers plc 9.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Mitchells & Butlers plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MAB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Mitchells & Butlers plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 175 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.6% from the opening price of 159.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 13.2 points and decreased 237.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 483 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 92.3 GBX.

Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 50 day moving average of 250.94 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 365.46. There are currently 874,271,288 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,249,300. Market capitalisation for LON:MAB is £677,279,375 GBP.

