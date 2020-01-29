Mitchells & Butlers plc 7.1% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MAB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Mitchells & Butlers plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 425 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.1% from the opening price of 396.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 61.6 points and decreased 27.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 483 GBX while the 52 week low is 236.5 GBX.

Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 50 day moving average of 445.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 362.44. There are currently 429,188,227 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 328,369. Market capitalisation for LON:MAB is £1,699,585,378 GBP.