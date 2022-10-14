Mitchells & Butlers plc 5.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers plc with ticker (LON:MAB) now has a potential upside of 5.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mitchells & Butlers plc share price of 109 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.0%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 268 (52 week high) with an average of 780,167 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £660,108,657.



Mitchells & Butlers Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Castle, Nicholson’s, Suburban, Alex, O’Neill’s, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Premium Country Pubs and Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery. It offers Dining Out gift cards. The Company has a total estate comprised of approximately 1,732 sites in the United Kingdom and Germany, of which 1,645 are directly managed. The Company’s subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, Midco 1 Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Finance plc and Mitchells & Butlers Germany GmbH.







