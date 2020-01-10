Mitchells & Butlers plc 5.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Mitchells & Butlers plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MAB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Mitchells & Butlers plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 405 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.5% from the opening price of 428.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3 points and increased 27 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 483 GBX while the year low share price is currently 236.5 GBX.

Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 50 day moving average of 452.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 353.25. There are currently 2,404,833,810 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 361,310. Market capitalisation for LON:MAB is £1,892,688,020 GBP.