Mitchells & Butlers plc 44.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Mitchells & Butlers plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MAB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Mitchells & Butlers plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 280 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 44.5% from the opening price of 193.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 172.7 points and decreased 270.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 483 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 92.3 GBX.

Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 50 day moving average of 345.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 375.09. There are currently 429,201,117 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 839,416. Market capitalisation for LON:MAB is £816,426,369 GBP.

