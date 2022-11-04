Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Mitchells & Butlers plc 39.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Mitchells & Butlers plc with ticker (LON:MAB) now has a potential upside of 39.0% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 213 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mitchells & Butlers plc share price of 130 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 39.0%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 268 (52 week high) with an average of 1,082,207 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £812,199,913.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Castle, Nicholson’s, Suburban, Alex, O’Neill’s, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Premium Country Pubs and Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery. It offers Dining Out gift cards. The Company has a total estate comprised of approximately 1,732 sites in the United Kingdom and Germany, of which 1,645 are directly managed. The Company’s subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, Midco 1 Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Finance plc and Mitchells & Butlers Germany GmbH.



You might also enjoy reading  Mitchells & Butlers plc 45.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.