Mitchells & Butlers plc 21.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Mitchells & Butlers plc with ticker (LON:MAB) now has a potential upside of 21.3% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mitchells & Butlers plc share price of 213 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.3%. Trading has ranged between 192 (52 week low) and 334 (52 week high) with an average of 433,865 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,260,109,321.



Mitchells & Butlers plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The Company also operates Innkeeper’s Lodge hotels in the United Kingdom and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. The Company operates through one business segment, which is operating pubs and restaurants. The Company’s subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, Midco 1 Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Germany GmbHa and Mitchells & Butlers Finance plc, Mitchells & Butlers Holdings Limited, Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Holdings Limited and Mitchells & Butlers Retail Holdings Limited.







