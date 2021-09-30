Mistras Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

Mistras Group Inc with ticker code (MG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 9.75 calculating the average target price we see 14.25. Now with the previous closing price of 9.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.7 while the 200 day moving average is 10.38. The company has a market cap of $300m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mistrasgroup.com

Mistras Group provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities. The company also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software for process industries and equipment; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, it offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for a range of inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; various Web-based solutions; and custom-developed software for an automated data analysis. Further, the company provides quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. The company also designs, manufactures, sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures, as well as automated ultrasonic systems and scanners. It serves oil and gas, commercial aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.