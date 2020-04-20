Miragen Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 805.7% Upside

Miragen Therapeutics found using ticker (MGEN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 1 with a mean TP of 4.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 805.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.miragen.com

Miragen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

