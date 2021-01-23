Miragen Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.1% Upside

Miragen Therapeutics with ticker code (MGEN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 111.1%. The 50 day MA is 17.73 while the 200 day moving average is 15.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $75m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.miragen.com

Miragen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.