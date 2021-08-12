Twitter
Miragen Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Miragen Therapeutics found using ticker (MGEN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 18 and has a mean target at 41. With the stocks previous close at 19.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 111.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.73 while the 200 day moving average is 15.05. The market cap for the company is $75m. Find out more information at: http://www.miragen.com

Miragen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

