Minerals Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Minerals Technologies Inc. with ticker code (MTX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 85 and 70 and has a mean target at 77.5. Now with the previous closing price of 60.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The day 50 moving average is 63.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.58. The market cap for the company is $1,981m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mineralstech.com

The potential market cap would be $2,522m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment’s products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.