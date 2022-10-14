Minerals Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.8% Upside

Minerals Technologies Inc. with ticker code (MTX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 with a mean TP of 90. With the stocks previous close at 52.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.28 while the 200 day moving average is 64.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,719m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mineralstech.com

The potential market cap would be $2,953m based on the market concensus.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, it provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction and remediation project customers. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment’s products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. It serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.