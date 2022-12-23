Minerals Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

Minerals Technologies Inc. found using ticker (MTX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 85. Now with the previous closing price of 58.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,915m. Find out more information at: https://www.mineralstech.com

The potential market cap would be $2,760m based on the market concensus.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, it provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction and remediation project customers. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment’s products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. It serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.