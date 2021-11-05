Minerals Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Minerals Technologies Inc. with ticker code (MTX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 87 calculating the mean target price we have 93.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.28 and the 200 day moving average is 77.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,469m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mineralstech.com

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. Its Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The company’s Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. It serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.