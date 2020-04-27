Millendo Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 206.1% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics with ticker code (MLND) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 206.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.09 and the 200 day moving average is 6.73. The market cap for the company is $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Millendo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

