Millendo Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 198.0% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics found using ticker (MLND) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 198.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.8. The company has a market cap of $27m. Company Website: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Millendo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn