Millendo Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.8% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics with ticker code (MLND) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 77.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.79 while the 200 day moving average is 1.79. The company has a market cap of $43m. Company Website: http://www.millendo.com
Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
