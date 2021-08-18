Millendo Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.8% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics found using ticker (MLND) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 with a mean TP of 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 77.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.79 while the 200 day moving average is 1.79. The company has a market cap of $43m. Find out more information at: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.