Millendo Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics found using ticker (MLND) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 with a mean TP of 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 77.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.79 and the 200 day MA is 1.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

