Millendo Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Millendo Therapeutics with ticker code (MLND) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 with a mean TP of 2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.95 and the 200 day moving average is 1.76. The market cap for the company is $34m. Find out more information at: http://www.millendo.com

Millendo Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.